Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Midfielder Josh Copeland to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

January 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed midfielder Josh Copeland to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, the club announced today. Copeland's rights were acquired by Colorado in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected 26th overall from the University of Detroit Mercy.

"We are very excited to add Josh to our roster," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "Josh is a player that was under the radar while in college despite having tools that we feel give him a chance to be a very good pro. His athletic profile and engagement in one-on-one situations on both sides of the ball set him apart as a good fit for our system."

Copeland, 19, will join the Rapids organization after spending two seasons with the University of Detroit Mercy. Over that time, he appeared and started in every match possible for the Titans while logging 2,437 minutes. The midfielder recorded four goals and six assists over his two seasons with 17 shots on goal.

In 2024, the Macomb, Michigan, native posted his best season statistically at the collegiate level. Copeland finished the season tied for the team lead in assists with five and ranked second in goals with three. His performance in 2024 earned him All-League Third Team honors at the age of 18 years old.

Copeland also thrived academically at UDM, having been selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Team. Additionally, the midfielder was a two-time Detroit Mercy Athletic Director Honor Roll selection.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign midfielder Josh Copeland to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 13, 2025.

Josh Copeland

Pronunciation: JOSH KOH-pland

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-3

Weight: 160

Birthdate: July 27, 2005

Birthplace: Macomb, Michigan

Nationality: United States

