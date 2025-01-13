Chattanooga Football Club Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today its full 2025 preseason schedule for its men's professional team ahead of the club's second season competing in MLS NEXT Pro.

Chattanooga FC will open its preseason schedule at Finley Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET, hosting Major League Soccer's (MLS) Atlanta United.

The team will then travel to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET in a closed match at Protective Stadium.

The Boys in Blue will then head back to Finley Stadium the next weekend to host One Knoxville SC in the latest edition of the Tennessee River Showdown on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The following weekend will see CFC host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels men's soccer team at Finley Stadium for the first time in history. The match is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Head Coach Chris Nugent's side will wrap up preseason with a closed-door home match on Friday, Feb. 28 against Nashville's UPSL side Tennessee Tempo. The match will be exclusively open to 2025 season ticket holders.

