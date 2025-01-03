Colorado Mammoth's Wild Bunch Continue to Set the Bar

January 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - Throughout any given Colorado Mammoth gameday experience as the organization regularly transforms Ball Arena into the LOUD HOUSE each winter, there are dozens of elements intertwined into one grand presentation.

From the game of lacrosse itself, electric goal celebrations and following your favorite players on the floor each and every shift to the endless fan-forward contests, in-game ceremonies and action-packed entertainment, there's a lot going on when the turf is laid down and the fastest game on two feet invades the shared space.

And while the Mammoth are proud to share Ball Arena with the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets, it's 100% the LOUD HOUSE once gameday rolls around.

Away squads typically knock out the early-morning shootout, followed by a good hour of reps from the home team as they get loose and fire up the vibes for the day.

The next group to hit the turf most weeks?

The Wild Bunch - the team's ever-dedicated dance and entertainment group who gives their all during the week to ensure Mammoth fans enjoy their weekend!

Out on the field to brush up on some specifics, install new choreography or get some reps in with ever-changing, custom musical routines, these ladies aren't messing around one bit.

Sure, they love dance and the art of performing. But this is far from a weekend dance group who gets to shine in the bright lights of halftime.

These are women who give their all: AFTER working their full-time, weekday jobs.

AFTER leading the charge for their respective family and community groups.

AFTER hitting the gym, library, park, school and anywhere else they have roles outside the LOUD HOUSE, only to return to Ball Arena with an eagerness and smiling to the nines.

From several hours before gametime until the final postgame autographs have been signed, the Wild Bunch dancers are flying around Ball Arena. This is no part-time gig. It may be an avenue for the squad's members to express themselves and be a part of something bigger.

And, of course, a loving guidance to make sure all of the pieces create the perfect puzzle.

Enter Amy Jo Johnston, Manager/Choreographer for the Denver Nuggets Dancers and Colorado Mammoth Wild Bunch. Leading the charge for both teams since the 2009-10 season, she's overseen efforts for both in-game performance groups alongside the Denver Nuggets Average Joes, Denver Nuggets Sizzlin' Seniors, DND Juniors, Junior Wild Bunch and Alumni teams for the past 15 years, continuing to tap her previous performance experience while coaching up today's dancers.

Having initially danced for teams in the AFL (Arena Football League), NBA (National Basketball League) and WNBA (Women's National Basketball League) for 15 years, she switched gears to coaching in the AFL for two seasons before coming onboard with KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment).

Continuing to advance and transform the groups' roles in their respective gameday routines, Johnston has established a reputation as both a coach and professional within the game presentation sphere of the sporting world. All while remaining an integral part of the Wild Bunch, calling shots, designing new dance moves and reminding her girls that they're killing it.

Because they are!

"My passion for this team comes from my memories as a dancer. I started dancing in the AFL and the vibe of the Mammoth is very similar: It's a lot of rock n' roll and energetic fans - plus there aren't a ton of games, so you really have to give it your all because you only have so many chances to perform with your teammates," Johnston said.

"That's another reason that makes the games so special is the Wild Bunch don't take anything for granted because there are only nine home games. They put so much heart and soul into every performance. We get the opportunity to perform a lot of unique routines because we have time in between home games."

Giving their all on gameday, as always.

But a portion of their responsibilities and passions exist outside the turf, as the group continues to set and raise the bar when it comes to NLL entertainment teams connecting with local communities.

Present at various non-gameday related events, the Wild Bunch are constantly engaging the greater Denver community via book readings, check presentations, school donations, equipment drives and practically anywhere the KSC (Kroenke Sports Charities) footprint exists.

If Mammoth players are there, the Wild Bunch are there. If General Manager Brad Self is making an appearance, the Wild Bunch are there. When Wooly pops up around town at local lacrosse games or within Denver's ever-growing social sports scene, the Wild Bunch are there.

The Wild Bunch isn't an extension of Colorado Mammoth lacrosse. They are very much part of the Mammoth family.

"I think once you get to be an adult there are few opportunities to share your interests and passions," Johnston said.

"It's nice to have a group of people to come together with that you can bleed, sweat and cry with to create a perfect performance."

And while we believe we could've conveyed the sentiment and specifics from a few of Johnston's veterans in regard to their passion and patience for the sport, we figured we'd let the ladies, themselves, share their thoughts on why this continues to be a bright spot in their lives!

Read on below to hear more from Taylor, Ashley and Tannah and be sure to grab your tickets to an upcoming Colorado Mammoth game, where you can see the girls in action on the turf, in the VOM corners, throughout the concourse and the LOUD HOUSE in general!

How long have you been performing with the Wild Bunch? What about dancing overall?

Taylor: 10th season with Wild Bunch, 25th year dancing

Ashley: 6th season with Wild Bunch, 22nd year dancing

Tannah: 6th season with Wild Bunch, 24th year dancing

What does this group mean to you? Is this a way to express yourself while continuing to perform?

Taylor: It's everything. It's the ability to continue my career in dance, the ability to express myself and perform outside the day-to-day. It's a happy outlet.

Ashley: This team means everything to me. It inspires me to be a better person and a better teammate. It teaches me how to enjoy life and the little moments, as well as the big ones too.

Tannah: This team has brought back a lot of confidence for me. Not just in dance, but in life. I get to do the thing I enjoy, and it makes me happy. It is my home away from home.

How special is it spending time with this group each year? And what keeps you coming back to continue this tradition?

Taylor: It has been AMAZING. The ability to get to know so many incredible women over all the years that have been on the team is truly inspiring. Alongside my amazing coach, the organization and how accepting they are and supportive of our team. It feels like family.

Ashley: I love getting to know all the new rookies and this is definitely a team that has long-term friendships. The environment. Being able to take girls in that haven't experienced something like this and watching dancers grow while being surrounded with inspiring people.

Tannah: It's my favorite part of the year. Even when we aren't practicing, we get along so well. Our love for the sport and each other makes it so special.

This Year's Mammoth Theme nights - What's your favorite? Or a top 3?

Taylor: This year I'm most looking forward to Country Night.

Ashley: I'm looking forward to Native American Heritage Night just because I think that has a cool history behind it.

Tannah: LOUD HOUSE Appreciation Night: Getting the fans involved and showing support to them!

This group supports a lot of the team's community events outside of the arena. Why is it important for the Wild Bunch to stay engaged with fans and the community throughout the season?

Taylor: We represent an authentic and personable element to the game and entertaining doesn't just belong on the turf. Part of our job is reaching the fans outside of the arena.

Ashley: We take pride in representing ourselves as classy, smart and friendly women and I think it is important to represent that in a lacrosse world that isn't as big as some of the larger professional sports. Showing up as a team helps grow the brand and the lacrosse world.

Tannah: It's another part of being a dancer. It is a representation of the team and the brand. It is good to show our support in the community that supports us.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the latest Wild Bunch and lacrosse news!

