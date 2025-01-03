Albany FireWolves Partner with MVP Health Care as Presenting Partner of Tucker out Lymphoma and Box out Cancer Night

January 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced MVP Health Care as the presenting sponsor for Tucker Out Lymphom & Box Out Cancer Night, which is the FireWolves game this Saturday, January 4 at MVP Arena at 7 pm against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Tucker Out Lymphoma and Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care is an event that will honor the life of Tucker Williams, younger brother of FireWolves player Dyson Williams and son of Desert Dogs head coach Shawn Williams, who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014 and will also bring awareness to all those affected by cancer as the fight against the disease continues.

"We are thrilled to have MVP Health Care partner with the FireWolves for such a special night honoring Tucker Williams and children affected by cancer in the Capital Region," said Albany FireWolves' Director of Corporate Partnerships, Phil Bardsley. "Nights like this are so important to raise awareness and continue to push for finding a cure."

As part of this partnership, the FireWolves and MVP Health Care will give six children who have been impacted by cancer a weekend they will never forget. These children will have a meet and greet at FireWolves practice on Friday before joining the FireWolves on the field for the starting lineups and national anthem at the game on Saturday. MVP Health Care will also sponsor the "I Fight For" signs which will be available for fans to show their support for loved ones that have been impacted by cancer.

"MVP Health Care is proud to partner with the Albany FireWolves to support the Tucker Out Lymphoma and Box Out Cancer game," said MVP Health Care's Vice President of Strategic Provider Engagement and Care Management, Augusta Martin. "We stand united in the fight against cancer and are committed to supporting our community's health and well-being. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those affected by this disease."

The FireWolves and Desert Dogs will both wear specialty uniforms designed by Dyson Williams. These jerseys will be available for auction and proceeds will go to the Sick Kids Hospital of Toronto, the Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center, and the Braver Than Brave Foundation.

Get tickets for Tucker Out Lymphoma and Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care now with prices starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

