Week 6: NLL Top Things to Know

Six teams are in action in Week 6, including one of the League's two remaining undefeateds, the Georgia Swarm. Plus, don't miss the Black Bears take on the Seals at 10 pm ET on ESPNU.

Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup - On Saturday at 7 pm ET, Albany will host Las Vegas in the first game of the inaugural Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup. The series honors Tucker Williams -- the son of Desert Dogs head coach and general manager Shawn Williams and younger brother of the FireWolves' Dyson Williams -- who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014. For more on how Dyson continues to honor Tucker's legacy, check out Anna Taylor's feature.

FireWolves Slow Start - Off to their worst start since moving to Albany ahead of the 2021-22 season, the FireWolves have lost three of four after entering the year ranked third in our Week 1 Power Rankings. The team will look to bounce back after giving up 10 straight goals to blow a 9-3 lead vs. Halifax last week.

Swarm Calm Under Pressure - The undefeated Swarm improved to 4-0 in Week 5, as Andrew Kew scored the game winner with 53 seconds remaining to secure a 13-12 win over the Colorado Mammoth. Three of the Swarm's four victories this year have come by a single goal. They host a Knighthawks team that has dropped four straight Saturday at 7:30 pm ET.

Knighthawks Look to Snap Skid - After starting the season with a win, Rochester has lost four straight, though two of those defeats have come at the hands of the undefeated reigning champion Buffalo Bandits. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Knighthawks this week, as they take on the League's other remaining undefeated team, the Georgia Swarm.

Potential Power Rankings Shake Up? - This week's NLL on ESPN matchup pits two teams ranked in the top eight of our Week 6 Power Rankings, as the third-ranked Seals host the eighth-ranked Black Bears Saturday at 10 pm ET on ESPNU. The teams' three combined losses have all come at the hands of unbeaten opponents, with the Seals losing twice to the Swarm and the Black Bears falling to the Bandits.

