Colorado Eagles, Townsquare Media Sign Multi-Year Broadcast Agreement to Make 99.9 The Point the New 'Home of the Eagles'

July 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reached a multi-year agreement with Townsquare Media of Northern Colorado, the leading local media company in Northern Colorado, which will make 99.9 The Point the new radio home of the Colorado Eagles. The partnership will elevate Eagles awareness, content, and fan experiences, including live game coverage on 99.9 the Point, next day in-depth game re-caps, activations at home games, as well as an ongoing series of player profiles.

All 68 Eagles regular season games will be heard on 99.9 The Point, both on the FM dial, as well as on the free 99.9 the Point free app, during the 2021-22 season, in addition to all preseason and playoff contests.

"We are thrilled to be calling 99.9 The Point our new home on the airwaves," said Eagles president and alternate governor Brian Petrovek. "Fans will continue to enjoy the fast-paced action during each and every broadcast and they will also have a chance to be introduced to a variety of cutting-edge Townsquare platforms that will help bring them even closer to the action."

Kevin McGlue will be returning for his 13th season as play-by-play broadcaster for the Colorado Eagles. In addition, former Eagles defenseman Les Borsheim returns for his 11th season as a full-time color commentator during home games.

"Townsquare Media has a singular focus on local entertainment and information, the Eagles are an undeniable staple in our community, and we could not be more thrilled to partner with their world-class organization to bring hockey fans and the team even closer in the arena, on the radio, and digitally," said Townsquare Media NoCo president Evan Harrison.

99.9 The Point is Northern Colorado's home for today's hit music with a signal that stretches throughout Eagles Country, from Southern Wyoming to Denver, Colo. - and can also be heard online and via the 99.9 The Point app.

"It's overwhelmingly evident that Townsquare Media has committed a huge resource to Northern Colorado to be the 'go-to' company for entertainment, local news and event programing," said Eagles owner and CEO Martin Lind. "They have committed to be the giant of NoCo in their industry. What made this such an easy decision to place the Colorado Eagles with Townsquare Media was their people. Intelligent, wildly creative, and aggressive marketers fit perfectly with our organization and the trajectory we have committed to, now that we are affiliated with the Colorado Avalanche and the American Hockey League. Expect big things."

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.