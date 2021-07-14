AHL's Newest Franchise Named Abbotsford Canucks

July 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Canucks announced today that the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate will be called the Abbotsford Canucks and will feature "Johnny Canuck" as the primary logo. Fans can see full details at abbotsford.canucks.com and on the Abbotsford Canucks social channels which launched today.

"We're thrilled to unveil Abbotsford's new AHL brand," said Francesco Aquilini, Chairman, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. "The Abbotsford Canucks will be an extension of our history, and a new identity for fans in the Fraser Valley to embrace. Today marks an important milestone. It brings us a big step closer to puck drop in the fall and an exciting inaugural season."

"The Abbotsford Canucks' brand reflects the long history, local connection and new opportunities that this team brings to our community," said City of Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun. "I am looking forward to joining all of the fans in cheering on our new hometown team."

The Johnny Canuck logo has been part of the fabric of Vancouver Canucks history. The design elements maintain a strong connection to the past while forging a new beginning in Abbotsford.

The team's colours are Field Green, Pacific Blue, Fraser Blue, Valley Fog Grey and Mountain White, representing the area that the Abbotsford Canucks will proudly play for. The dark jersey is primarily Field Green, while the light jersey is Mountain White. Details in the jersey's sleeve stripes form the letter "A" to represent Abbotsford.

Six other AHL teams share names and similar brands with their NHL counterpart including the Bridgeport Islanders (New York), Providence Bruins (Boston), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh), Belleville Senators (Ottawa), Iowa Wild (Minnesota) and the Texas Stars (Dallas).

Fans can sign up for the latest information or get to the front of the line for the 2021-22 season with a $25 deposit and priority access to tickets at abbotsford.canucks.com.

Abbotsford Canucks jerseys and other merchandise is for sale now at Vanbase.ca.

The Abbotsford Canucks will begin the 2021-22 AHL season in October.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.