Bears Re-Sign Eddie Wittchow

July 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Eddie Wittchow to a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Wittchow, 28, appeared in 19 games with Hershey during the 2020-21 campaign, registering four points (1g, 3a) and collecting 62 penalty minutes. The native of Burnsville, Minn. joined the Bears ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, appearing in 22 games for the Chocolate and White that season, registering nine points (5g, 4a).

The 6'4", 225-pound blueliner has skated in 138 career AHL games with Hershey and Springfield, notching 32 points (13g, 19a), a plus/minus of +2, and 229 penalty minutes. Wittchow was selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Bears open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, October 16 at GIANT Center. Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now featuring discounts and great benefits, with options ranging from Full Season Tickets to Flex-10 Plans. Further information may be found at HersheyBears.com/tickets/season-tickets.php. A complete season schedule will be released later this summer.

