Collier Honoured as Executive of the Year

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier has been named American Association Executive of the Year, the league announced Monday.

The 2024 season marks Collier's 23rd as the club's General Manager. He previously won the award in 2014 in the American Association and 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2009 in the Northern League.

Collier was inducted into the Manitoba Baseball of Fame as a Builder in 2018.

After graduating from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce, Collier joined the Goldeyes' ticket department during the team's inaugural season in 1994. Collier gradually climbed the front office ladder before reaching his current position in December 2001.

He is also the Treasurer and an original board member of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. Established in 1995, the foundation has donated close than three million dollars to children's charities in Manitoba since its inception.

Off the field in 2024 the Goldeyes drew an average 3,714 fans to Blue Cross Park, erected a spectacular new high definition video board, and constructed two new hospitality spaces in left field.

Collier was chosen by team Directors, General Managers, and media personnel.

"Andrew has been with the Goldeyes for 31 seasons and during that time he has performed too many tasks in too many departments to mention," said Goldeyes President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Katz. "Andrew knows that you are only as good as the staff that surrounds you, and he surrounds himself with the best. You will not find a General Manager more deserving of this honour than Andrew. Congratulations and thank you!"

Winnipeg trails the Kane County Cougars in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Final, with game three scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. Travis Seabrooke (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes while fellow lefty Tommy Sommer (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for Kane County.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

If necessary, games four and five would take place in Winnipeg Wednesday and Thursday, also at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Goldeyes.com/Tickets.

