Collegiate National Team Visits Bristol Thursday

July 7, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol State Liners News Release







BRISTOL, Va. -- Bristol Baseball, Inc., the non-profit organization which operates the Bristol State Liners, will host USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team tomorrow night at Boyce Cox Field.

While the State Liners travel to Pulaski to begin a two-game set with the River Turtles, the Collegiate National Team will continue its intrasquad scrimmage tour of the Appalachian League in Bristol beginning at 7:00 p.m. July 8.

The Collegiate National Team includes Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross, a native of Bristol and a 2019 graduate of Tennessee High School.

The National Team is divided into Stripes and Stars squads for the tour. Through the first four games of the tour, Cross has collected five hits, including a home run.

Several other members of the Collegiate National Team, including Landon Sims of the College World Series champion Mississippi State Bulldogs and Nate Savino of the University of Virginia, have played for Team USA throughout their younger years, competing on the 12U, 15U, or 18U national teams.

Both Mississippi State and UVa placed three players each on the 2021 Collegiate National Team roster. The University of Tennessee has two players on the team.

The ballpark gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets will be available at the gate only, and are $5.00, or $8.00 for box seats. State Liners season tickets and punch cards are not valid for admission to the Collegiate National Team's game.

