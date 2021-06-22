Collegiate National Team to Tour Appalachian League Boyd Sports Facilities

SEVIERVILLE, TN - Boyd Sports Appalachian League teams will host games inside their facilities as the US Collegiate National Team plays 10 of 11 games inside the league's cities. USA Baseball announced that due to the lack of international opponents this summer, the Stars and Stripes formed, based on 48 players into two 24-man rosters.

Boyd Sports operates four teams within the Appalachian League. The Greeneville Flyboys' Pioneer Park will hold the first game for the organization on July 6 at 7pm. After Greeneville, the Stars and Stripes play in Johnson City (July 7), Elizabethton (July 9), and finally Kingsport (July 10) to round out the games. Each game will be seven innings.

"This is such a wonderful opportunity for our teams," commented Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "To have the US Collegiate National Team playing in the Tri-Cities is an honor for us and our fans as we all enjoy America's favorite pastime by America's team."

The Appalachian League, alongside USA Baseball, is in its first season as a Premier Collegiate Wood Bat League. This league serves as a National Team pathway and identification event for the Collegiate National Team and other future USA Baseball National Teams.

The full US Collegiate Team schedule for Boyd Sports is below:

Tuesday, July 6; Stars vs. Stripes; Greeneville, Tennessee; 7 pm

Wednesday, July 7; Stars vs. Stripes; Johnson City, Tennessee; 7 pm

Friday, July 9; Stars vs. Stripes; Elizabethton, Tennessee; 7 pm

Saturday, July 10; Stars vs. Stripes; Kingsport, Tennessee; 7 pm

