Carson, Whalen Earn Appalachian League Weekly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Danville's Bobby Whalen and Kingsport's Peyton Carson have been named Appalachian League Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively.

Whalen ranked among the league's offensive leaders in nearly every statistical category, hitting .667 (10-for-15) with four doubles, two triples, eight RBI and eight runs scored while logging six steals in as many attempts over five games for the Otterbots last week (June 15-20). The outfielder from Indiana capped his week with hits in five of his final six at-bats, including three doubles and three RBI, in Danville's Saturday and Sunday games against Princeton. A Camp Hill, Pa., product, Whalen leads the Otterbots with his .364 batting mark and .636 slugging percentage.

Carson notched a pair of strong outings on the mound for the Axmen, striking out a total of 11 batters in 8.0 innings last week. The Missouri State left-hander allowed just one earned run on one hit in his two starts, including 4.0 hitless innings in a 2-1 victory over Johnson City on Sunday. Carson, a Topeka, Kan., native, also posted 4.0 innings of one-hit baseball in his first start of the week against Elizabethton (June 15).

