Cody Puckett Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

April 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former infielder Cody Puckett has been chosen as the 25th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Puckett spent five seasons in a Ducks uniform from 2014 to 2018. He appeared in 514 games with the Flock, accruing a .270 batting average, 38 home runs, 252 RBIs, 238 runs, 529 hits, 79 doubles, two triples, 137 walks and a .324 on-base percentage. The California native ranks fifth all-time in franchise history for games played, hits, total bases (726) and at bats (1,962), sixth in RBIs, seventh in runs, eighth in doubles and ninth in extra-base hits (119).

The former Reds and White Sox prospect earned an Atlantic League All-Star Game and Post-Season All-Star selection in 2015. He was also named a Second Team Post-Season All-Star in 2014. The Ducks reached the postseason four times and the Atlantic League Championship Series three times during Puckett's time with the Flock. In 18 playoff games, he batted .286 with a homer, seven RBIs, five runs and six walks. Puckett currently resides with his family in Las Vegas where he is a plumber for a restoration company and a coach for his son's little league team.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, '21) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, '07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, '09-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, '21)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

Utility Ray Navarrete (2006-13) Pitcher Michael Tonkin (2019, '21)

Reserve Hector Sanchez (2019, '21, '23) Pitcher Mike Loree (2011-12)

Reserve Kraig Binick (2011-13) Pitcher Dontrelle Willis (2013)

Reserve Cody Puckett (2014-18) Manager

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2025

Cody Puckett Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.