York Takes Second Straight

April 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

A pair of two-run homers onto the right field deck at Penn Medicine Park lifted the York Revolution to a 6-3 win over the Lancaster Stormers in a spring training contest on Thursday afternoon.

York's victory, however, comes with a couple of asterisks. The bottom of the fourth inning was shut down when the Stormers loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter, but York pitcher Dylan Hall left while approaching 20 pitches. In addition, no bottom of the ninth was played.

Tomo Otosaka, a returning player from York's 2023 club, reached the deck off starter Noah Skirrow with one out in the third.

After the Stormers produced a two-run homer of their own, a punch onto the porch by newcomer Sam Plash in the fifth inning, the Revs again countered as Frankie Tostado golfed a Matt Swarmer offering onto that same deck in the sixth.

York added a sacrifice fly by Paul Mondesi in the seventh and an RBI single by Osvado Tovalin in the eight to increase the lead.

Ledarious Clark picked up the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to left in the bottom of the second. Alex Isola had a pair of hits, including a double, for Lancaster.

The Stormers will play the Sound Breakers of the Pecos League on Friday before hosting the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the FanFest game Saturday at 1:00.

