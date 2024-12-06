Cobras Partner with Carolina Predators

December 6, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras announce the official partnership between the Carolina Cobras National Arena League team and Carolina Predators of the American Arena League 2 who will serve in the Cobras new farm team system for the upcoming 2025 season. This in-state partnership between two successful arena football organizations will allow growth & collaboration between both organizations from the athlete, coaching, and front office levels. The two teams faced off last season in Greensboro as one of the Cobras non-league exhibition games. The Carolina Predators currently play in the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC.

"We are overjoyed to have this opportunity to work alongside Coach Negron and his coaching staff. Said Predators Coach Ralph Byrd. "Let's bring two championship trophies back to the Carolinas."

This year the Cobras enter their seventh season, to date the Cobras are one of the most successful arena football teams in National Arena League history as the team has yet to have a losing season, winning a championship in their inaugural season, and have been to four NAL Championship games since joining the league in 2018 (most in the NAL).

"This is another element of the game that I love. I'm beyond excited to work with the Predators coaching staff to create a path for players to develop and go after their athletic dreams. We want to invest in our local athletes and create professional football opportunities for those that want to put in the work. This is an exciting day for both of our franchises. I said it on my first day as Head Coach of the Cobras...We are going to build a sustainable program. This levels up our access to athletes and vice versa." Stated Cobras Head Coach Brandon Negron.

The Carolina Predators will be hosting a local open tryout in Winston-Salem on December 14th, 2024.. Members of the Cobras coaching staff will be in attendance. The tryout will kickoff at 1pm at the Moure Premiere Soccer Facility 1760 S. Martin Luther King Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from December 6, 2024

Cobras Partner with Carolina Predators - Carolina Cobras

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.