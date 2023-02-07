Coaching Staff in Place for 2023 Season

As the 2023 season approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced the coaching staffs for their minor league affiliates.

The Quakes will be led by skipper John Shoemaker, who returns to Rancho for his third season in the California League. "Shoe" has been with the Dodgers since 1977, when they selected him in the 35th round. After four seasons in the minors, the Ohio native began his coaching career in 1981, when he was named the hitting coach for the Vero Beach Dodgers of the Florida State League.

In 2022, the Quakes finished 68-64, one year after having the best record in the South Division (67-53). Overall, the Quakes are 135-117 in two seasons under Shoemaker.

"I'm very excited to return to Rancho and the California League for the 2023 season," said Shoemaker. "The Quakes and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a strong partnership and I'm fortunate to be a part of that team. I look forward to seeing the many fans and employees that make the season so exciting and fun to go the ballpark."

Shoemaker, 66, will be just the fourth manager in franchise history to have that post for three seasons, joining Mike Basso (1996-98), Bobby Meacham (2002-04) and Drew Saylor (2016-2018).

"Shoe has been awesome for our fans, our community and for the players on the field," said Vice President - General Manager Grant Riddle. "We're thrilled to have him back for a third year and can't wait for the start of the season!"

Shoemaker's staff will be rounded out by a handful of coaches who have spent time in Rancho Cucamonga. Hitting coach Dylan Nasiatka, who was the Rancho hitting coach in 2021, returns to the Quakes after spending last season in the same role for the Great Lakes Loons of the Midwest League. Pitching coach and former Dodger hurler Ramon Troncoso will return to Rancho for his third straight season, while performance coach Taylor Miller is back for his second straight year.

New to the coaching staff will be pitching coach Sean Coyne, who enters just his second season with the Dodgers, after spending 2022 at the Arizona Complex League.

The bench coach will be former big-league catcher Ronny Paulino, who like Coyne, enters his second season with the Dodgers after serving as the hitting coach last year for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers. Paulino played for the Pirates, Marlins, Mets and Orioles and totaled 573 games over his eight-year career.

The staff is rounded out by athletic trainer Akinori Maeda, who joins the Quakes after serving in the same capacity last year in the Arizona Complex League and video/development associate Ben Castiglia, who joins the Dodgers for his first year.

The Quakes open the 2023 California League season and our 30th Season on Thursday, April 6th, against the Inland Empire 66ers. Ticket packages, groups, dugout decks, and suites are now available, with single-game tickets to go on sale in the coming weeks.

