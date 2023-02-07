Fresno Grizzlies to Host Annual Job Fair February 18

February 7, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies are preparing for the 2023 season by hosting their job fair on February 18. The annual hiring event aims to fill over 100 positions at the ballpark that are an integral part of the game-to-game success of the organization.

"Our job fair truly marks the beginning of a new year," said Fresno Grizzlies President, Derek Franks. "With a great season right around the corner and a full slate of incredible events, our entire staff is excited to welcome the next wave of employees to our team."

The Fresno Grizzlies and Professional Sports Catering are looking to fill positions in the following categories:

- Security

- Guest Services

- Fun Zone

- Parking

- Video Crew

- Ticket Office

- Team Store

- Cooks

- Dishwashers

- Servers

- Bartenders

- Cashiers

- Runners

- Bar Backs

- Suite Attendants

- HR Assistant

- Food Service Utility

- Warehouse

The event will take place at Chukchansi Park from 10am-12pm. Prospective employees can enter the ballpark through the entrance along H Street and are encouraged to bring their resumes and come prepared to talk about why they would be a perfect fit to join the organization. Those who cannot attend can still apply for select positions by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com or, for Professional Sports Catering positions, at CompassGroupCareers.com.

