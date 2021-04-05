Coaching Staff Announced

The Ogden Raptors Professional Baseball are proud to announce their 2021 Championship Season Coaching Staff.

It starts with our new Skipper Dean Stiles. This will be Dean's third season with the Raptors. In his first two seasons with the Ogden Raptors, Stiles served as Pitching Coach in the LA Dodgers organization in the pitching development program. Stiles played a pivotal role in the Dodger World series Championship in 2020. His affiliate teams in the Pioneer League shattered 27 year old ERA and strikeout records. Prior to his time with the Dodgers, Stiles held Pitching Coach positions with the University of Oregon, Florida International University, and San Jose State University. Stiles was also the Head Coach at Lane Community College.

During his time at the college level, Stiles has mentored 54 Pitchers who have been taken in the MLB draft, including 1st round selections Tyler Anderson of the Rockies and Giants, Nate Pearson of the Blue Jays and David Peterson of the Mets. More than 20 Pitchers that Stiles has worked with were selected in the first ten rounds of the Draft. Stiles has also been a Head Coach at the High School level and was instrumental in the development of Bend Oregon's collegiate summer baseball program and the former Western Baseball League. Stiles makes his home in Eugene, Oregon in the off season with his fiancÃ© Ashley Roberts. We are lucky to have Dean and I promise you, he will keep our players motivated and focused.

Next we have Jeff Lyle. Lyle joins the Raptors as both the Offensive and Infield Coach.

Lyle brings more than 20 years of collegiate and professional advising in the Pacific Northwest and West Coast to Ogden. Lyle has mentored dozens of players who have played both collegiately and at the professional level, including Carson Kelly of the Diamondbacks, Blake Snell of the Padres, David Peterson and Brandon Drury of the Mets to name a few. Lyle has also served as a scout for the Atlanta Braves. A proud product of the Central Coast of California, Lyle played at both Merced College and Fresno State before beginning his coaching career in the Northwest. Lyle has also taken part in the development of various baseball academies. Like Stiles, Lyle makes his off season home in Eugene, Oregon.

Derron Davis will join the 2021 Raptors for his first season of Professional Baseball

Coaching. Davis, who is a Las Vegas native, has a BS degree in Psychology from Colorado State and a Masters degree in Organizational Psychology from Grand Canyon University. Prior to coaching, Davis played collegiately at McCook College, Winthrop University and Colorado State. Davis also played professionally in Czechoslovakia as and Infielder. Davis has also coached at Northeast Community College and Winthrop University. Davis will handle Outfielders, Hitting and Baseball Operations.

Our fourth coach is a former Bonneville High and Ogden native Evan Parker. Parker

joins the staff as a Pitching/Bullpen Coach. Parker brings a wealth of pitching knowledge to this year's staff. He pitched two years at Western Nevada College and two years at Dixie State. Parker still holds single season and career marks for saves at Dixie State and a career 1.90 ERA out of the bullpen. Parker then went on to pitch in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Currently, Parker owns and operates a baseball training facility in Ogden, where he specializes in video and mechanical analysis of professional, collegiate and high school players. Parker lives in Ogden where he and his wife Ashlyn, are expecting their first daughter, Lennon sometime this summer.

Additionally we are also happy to announce that our Chief Athletic Trainer is Jessica Vlisides-Henry. She is a product of Weber State University and currently resides with her husband in Murray, Utah.

So, that's our Coaching staff for 2021. I am so happy and humbled to have them. We look forward to having all of them and you out to Lindquist Field this summer as we kick off our season on May 22 when we get 'Back to the Fun in 2021!'

