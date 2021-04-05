PaddleHeads Announce 50% Stadium Capacity to Start 2021 Campaign

April 5, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - Monday, the Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with the Missoula City County Health Department, have announced the implementation of a 50% capacity for all Ogren Park Allegiance Field events to start the 2021 season. These capacity rules apply to the PaddleHeads' first 12 home games and all non-baseball events. The PaddleHeads and the Missoula City County Health Department intend to revisit and evaluate Ogren Park Allegiance Field's capacity limitations on June 22.

"In another great show of ingenuity and cooperation, the PaddleHeads are bringing baseball back to Missoula in a COVID-cautious way." said Missoula City-County Health Department Director & Health Officer, Ellen Leahy. "Planning for half capacity in a structured setting is exactly the kind of cooperation we need from event organizers until we can get COVID vaccination levels higher. Great community spirit, PaddleHeads!"

The PaddleHeads will continue to implement, improve, and enhance all COVID-19 policies suggested by the Missoula City County Health Department, along side best-practices observed during their 2020 event season.

Driven by the PaddleHeads' certified COVID Compliance Officer, fans can expect to see a plan that includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, a mask mandate for fans while moving about the facility, enhanced cleaning, disinfecting, and satanizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 6), the PaddleHeads are set to launch the sale of Single Game Tickets, alongside their Mascot Unveil and full 2021 Promotions Calendar. With Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate tabbed for May 22, and the first month of games set at a limit capacity, fans will be encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on Centerfield Cinema showings, player signings, promotions and event announcements, and the latest happenings around the franchise.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 5, 2021

PaddleHeads Announce 50% Stadium Capacity to Start 2021 Campaign - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.