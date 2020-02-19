Coach the Coach Clinic Set for March 16th

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced today that they will host a free clinic for youth coaches to learn new drills, practice formats, and fundamental techniques. This event will take place on Tuesday, March 16th, at the Albany Police Athletic League Gym, located at 844 Madison Ave in Albany. The clinic will run from 6:15 - 7:30 pm.

Instruction will be led by Ryan Cameron, Joe Mahoney, and Garett Baron. Cameron is a former professional pitcher who spent time in the Red Sox, Rockies, and Phillies systems. Mahoney played professionally as a first baseman, including stints with the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins. Baron is the former head coach for Albany High School and currently a Section 2 All-Star coach.

The clinic will focus on teaching youth coaches ways to run more fun and interactive practices. It will also showcase new practice equipment and highlight drills for proper conditioning.

Youth coaches are invited to register for this free event by contacting ValleyCats representative, Matt Eckler, via email (Matt.Eckler@tcvalleycats.com) or on the phone at (518) 629-2287 x-118. RSVPs are requested by Friday, March 11th.

The ValleyCats' home opener is set for Wednesday, June 24th vs. the Williamsport Crosscutters. Season tickets, mini plans and flex vouchers for the ValleyCats' 2020 season are currently available for purchase online at tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS. The ValleyCats are also taking reservations for groups of 20 or more, and individual tickets are set to go on sale March 26, MLB's Opening Day.

