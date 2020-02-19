Liz Pardo Appointed as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the 'Birds

Aberdeen, Md. - The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short-season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will be hosting the first female coach within the Baltimore Orioles coaching staff this season. Liz Pardo, originally from outside Frederick, Maryland has accepted the role and will report to Sarasota, Florida immediately following her graduation from Graduate School at Georgia College and State University. Pardo has a range of experience from working in a variety of sports such as women's soccer, men's basketball and baseball. Among her various accolades, Liz will now also be recognized as the first woman to ever be on the coaching staff for the Baltimore Orioles or any of the affiliates.

Currently, Liz holds the position of Strength and Conditioning Grad Assistant at Georgia College and State University and will transition to her role within the Orioles coaching ranks in May. When asked about her new role and what she is most excited about in being a part of the Aberdeen IronBirds, Liz replied, "I am just really looking forward to getting to know the guys, to build relationships and to see them grow and hopefully have a really good season!" Building relationships with her athletes is one thing Liz conveyed is very important to her and she is looking forward to utilizing that to help bolster more success on and off the field in Aberdeen.

On Thursday, June 18th Liz will take her spot in the dugout as the Strength and Conditioning coach for the Aberdeen IronBirds. Liz's thoughts were inspiring when discussing the recent successes of females in the sports field with her stating, "It was really cool because I always wanted to be someone to help inspire young females." Liz will certainly have that opportunity to inspire young ladies throughout the country as well as help the players and staff in Aberdeen build on the success from the 2019 season.

