Clover Stadium Announced As Host Site For The MAAC Baseball Championship Through 2025

EDISON, NJ - The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) today announced a three-year hosting agreement with Clover Stadium for the MAAC Baseball Championship. The agreement will make Pomona, NY the home of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 MAAC Baseball Championships.

"The MAAC was very impressed by the operations of Clover Stadium when the facility hosted the 2022 MAAC Baseball Championship in May," noted MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor. "The extension of the hosting agreement through 2025 was unanimously supported by the MAAC Baseball Committee and the Committee on Athletic Administration. I want to thank Boulders' President and General Manager Shawn Reilly for his generous support to the MAAC and its student-athletes and coaches."

The upcoming 2023 MAAC Baseball Championship is slated for May 24 through 27. 2024's event will be held from May 22-25, and the 2025 tournament is scheduled for May 21-24.

Clover Stadium, which hosted the 2022 MAAC Baseball Championship this past spring, is the official home field of the New York Boulders of the independent Frontier League and opened in 2011. The fully-grass field features a short porch in right field and the stadium's dimensions are as follows: 323' to the left field pole, 383' to each gap, 403' to dead center field, and 312' down the right field line. Clover Stadium has a seating capacity of nearly 6,400. "We are thrilled that Clover Stadium will be home of the MAAC Baseball Championship for the next three years," Boulders' President and General Manager Shawn Reilly said. "Our convenient location relative to most MAAC campuses along with the passionate baseball fans in our region make this the perfect home for this exciting tournament!"

For all information regarding the 2023 MAAC Baseball Championship, please visit maacsports.com/baseball. For more information about Clover Stadium, visit nyboulders.com.

About the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference:With 11 institutions strongly bound by the sound principles of quality and integrity in academics and excellence in athletics, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) is in its 42nd year of competition during the 2022-23 academic year. Current conference members include: Canisius College, Fairfield University, Iona University, Manhattan College, Marist College, Mount St. Mary's University, Niagara University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University, Saint Peter's University, and Siena College.

