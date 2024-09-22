Cloutier, Gervais Lead Spirit Past Soo in Preseason Finale

Saginaw Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday, September 22nd in the final game of the 2024 preseason at the Dow Event Center, 6-3. Jacob Cloutier recorded two goals and an assist, while Sebastien Gervais enjoyed a three-point night of his own (1G, 2A). Both Andrew Oke and Sammy DiBlasi saw time in net for the Spirit tonight, Oke stopping 13 of 14 shots and DiBlasi with 12 of 14.

The Spirit were the first to strike in their final preseason game with Liam Storch sneaking one through the five hole of the Soo's Charlie Schenkel seven minutes into the opening period. Storch was assisted by Brody Najim and goaltender Andrew Oke.

After a handful of penalties, the Spirit would strike again during a four-on-four. Sebastien Gervais would a start a heavy forecheck by stealing the puck from a Soo defender and dishing out a pass to slot where Jacob Cloutier buried the puck for a 2-0 lead.

AFTER 1: SAG 2 - 0 SOO (Total Shots: 8 - 9)

Both teams would come out of the locker room firing early on but having nothing to show for it. That was until nine minutes into the second period when Cloutier would come through the slot to clean up for his second goal of the night, and an assist to Sebastien Gervais. Twenty-four seconds later, Gervais would tally a goal of his own with an assist from Calem Mangone. These back-to-back goals would give the Spirit a 4-0 lead.

The Soo would have an answer late in the period when Caeden Carlisle scored on a scramble in front of Andrew Oke. Brady Smith and Camerin Cardona were credited with the assists.

With only a few minutes left in the period, Mangone would get called with a trip to send the Spirit back on the penalty kill. Nic Sima would go on to bury a shorthanded goal, assisted by than Jacob Cloutier to bring the lead back to four.

AFTER 2: SAG 5 - SOO 1 (2nd Period Shots: 12 - 5 Total Shots: 20 - 14)

Saginaw native Sammy DiBlasi entered the crease for the third period, replacing Andrew Oke.

The Greyhounds scored twice in the third period, with Marco Mignosa and Justin Cloutier each tallying a goal to cut the Spirit lead down 5-3.

After DiBlasi held off the Greyhound attack, Calem Mangone would seal the game on an empty netter from just past the red line.

FINAL: SAG 6 - SOO 3 (3rd Period Shots: 14 - 17 Total Shots: 27 - 28)

Powerplay: SAG 0/7, SOO 0/2

Goaltenders: SAG: Andrew Oke (13 Saves / 14 Shots W) Sammy DiBlasi (12 Saves / 14 Shots) SOO: Charlie Schenkel (21 Saves / 27 Shots)

Saginaw opens the regular season against the Windsor Spitfires on Wednesday, September 25th, at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:05.

