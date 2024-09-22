Kitchener Ties It up Late But Fall in Shootout

September 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons vs. the Brantford Bulldogs

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons vs. the Brantford Bulldogs(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener took their first preseason loss as they fell 4-3 in a shootout to Brantford. All six Rangers preseason games went to a shootout in which they won five. Tonight was the Blueshirt's last preseason game before they begin the regular season at home next Friday against Erie.

Brantford struck first in the game before Adrian Misaljevic tied it up early in the second. Brantford would go up again to end the second and extend their lead early in the third to 3-1. Justin Bottineau scored first to jumpstart the comeback before Adrian Misaljevic scored his second of the game to bring the score to an even 3-3. The game went directly to a shootout following regulation where Brantford's Lucas Moore was the only player to score, giving his team a 4-3 victory.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

BFD 1, KIT 0

13:35 Briir Long (2) - Jake O'Brien, Owen Protz - PPG

2nd Period

BFD 1, KIT 1

1:14 Adrian Misaljevic (2) - Tanner Lam - PPG

BFD 2, KIT 1

13:01 Zakary Lavoie (2) - Nikolas Rossetto, Jake O'Brien - PPG

3rd Period

BFD 3, KIT 1

4:50 Noah Nelson (1) - Noah Roberts, Niko Krmpotic

BFD 3, KIT 2

7:07 Justin Bottineau (2) - Cameron Reid, Cameron Mercer

BFD 3, KIT 3

16:53 Adrian Misaljevic (3) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki

Shootout

OSH 4, KIT 3

KIT:

Tanner Lam - Miss

Luca Romano - Miss

Adrian Misaljevic - Miss

BFD:

Jake O'Brien - Miss

Lucas Moore - Goal

The Goalies:

Ryerson Leenders got the start for Brantford; he surrendered three goals on 28 shots. In net for the Rangers, Jackson Parsons made 27 saves on 30 shots in the shootout loss.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: BFD 31, KIT 28

Powerplay: BFD 2-6, KIT 1-4

FO%: BFD 45.7%, KIT 44.3%

Up Next: Kitchener will kick off the regular season against Erie at home on Friday, September 27th. The home opener will be a tightly contested rematch between the two teams who played each other in the first round of the playoffs last spring. Kitchener won the series 4-2, closing the series out with a 3-2 overtime win in game six.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024

Kitchener Ties It up Late But Fall in Shootout - Kitchener Rangers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.