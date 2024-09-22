Kitchener Ties It up Late But Fall in Shootout
September 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener took their first preseason loss as they fell 4-3 in a shootout to Brantford. All six Rangers preseason games went to a shootout in which they won five. Tonight was the Blueshirt's last preseason game before they begin the regular season at home next Friday against Erie.
Brantford struck first in the game before Adrian Misaljevic tied it up early in the second. Brantford would go up again to end the second and extend their lead early in the third to 3-1. Justin Bottineau scored first to jumpstart the comeback before Adrian Misaljevic scored his second of the game to bring the score to an even 3-3. The game went directly to a shootout following regulation where Brantford's Lucas Moore was the only player to score, giving his team a 4-3 victory.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
BFD 1, KIT 0
13:35 Briir Long (2) - Jake O'Brien, Owen Protz - PPG
2nd Period
BFD 1, KIT 1
1:14 Adrian Misaljevic (2) - Tanner Lam - PPG
BFD 2, KIT 1
13:01 Zakary Lavoie (2) - Nikolas Rossetto, Jake O'Brien - PPG
3rd Period
BFD 3, KIT 1
4:50 Noah Nelson (1) - Noah Roberts, Niko Krmpotic
BFD 3, KIT 2
7:07 Justin Bottineau (2) - Cameron Reid, Cameron Mercer
BFD 3, KIT 3
16:53 Adrian Misaljevic (3) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki
Shootout
OSH 4, KIT 3
KIT:
Tanner Lam - Miss
Luca Romano - Miss
Adrian Misaljevic - Miss
BFD:
Jake O'Brien - Miss
Lucas Moore - Goal
The Goalies:
Ryerson Leenders got the start for Brantford; he surrendered three goals on 28 shots. In net for the Rangers, Jackson Parsons made 27 saves on 30 shots in the shootout loss.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: BFD 31, KIT 28
Powerplay: BFD 2-6, KIT 1-4
FO%: BFD 45.7%, KIT 44.3%
Up Next: Kitchener will kick off the regular season against Erie at home on Friday, September 27th. The home opener will be a tightly contested rematch between the two teams who played each other in the first round of the playoffs last spring. Kitchener won the series 4-2, closing the series out with a 3-2 overtime win in game six.
