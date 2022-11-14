Clipper Magazine Stadium Welcomes Non-Profits on Extragive Day

November 14, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster, PA - Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster's largest community center, has extended an invitation to non-profits across the county to utilize the venue for their fundraising efforts on November 18th. The stadium currently plans to host more than twenty organizations, at no cost, who each have unique events scheduled throughout the day. This variety includes miniature animals to pet, food trucks, Papa Tater performing magic tricks, taking swings in the batting cages, music performances and so much more. If you are a non-profit, and would like to take advantage of this opportunity to use your local stadium, please reach out to Laura Flowers at lflowers@lancasterbarnstormers.com. For more details of which organizations will be on site, along with a full schedule, please visit our website at https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/events-2022/extra-give-2/

About the Lancaster Barnstormers

The 2022 Lancaster Barnstormers, presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, are in their 18th year in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Home games are played at Ballpark Digest's three-time Best Ballpark in MLB Partner League Baseball - Clipper Magazine Stadium in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Please call 717.509.HITS (4487) or visit www.lancasterbarnstormers.com for more information.

