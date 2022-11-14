Go for Good Times with the Charleston Dirty Birds and GoMart

Charleston, WV - GoMart Inc. and the Charleston Dirty Birds have agreed to a 10-year deal that will change the name of the Dirty Birds' home venue to GoMart Ballpark. The name change will go into effect for the 2023 season.

"GoMart has stepped up to the plate big-time," said Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea. "It is great to have an iconic West Virginia brand attached to our home ballpark."

The stadium has been named Appalachian Power Park since its inception in 2005. It was home to the South Atlantic League's West Virginia Power from 2005 to 2020 and the Atlantic League's Charleston Dirty Birds for the past two seasons. The stadium has also hosted the South Atlantic League All-Star games in 2009 and 2019, in addition to the annual West Virginia State High School Tournament.

"We are excited for GoMart Ballpark to make its own history as it coincides with the installation of a beautiful synthetic turf field that will showcase Dirty Birds' games and so much more," said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

"As a West Virginia-based company, we love supporting other organizations across the state," said GoMart President Phil Shuman. "We look forward to this partnership with the Charleston Dirty Birds."

The Dirty Birds start their season in April 2023 and will play 66 home games. Before their home opener, the Dirty Birds will host the Savannah Bananas for the much-anticipated Banana Ball World Tour. The Bananas will be playing the Charleston Dirty Birds in an exhibition game during the spring training session.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over a thousand players to MLB organizations while drawing 42 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. For more information, please visit AtlanticLeague.com.

GoMart, Inc., founded in the early 1900s, is based in Gassaway, WV, and has 123 stores throughout West Virginia, Virginia, and Ohio. For more information about GoMart, Inc., visit gomart.com.

