Climax Solar Announced as First Presenting Sponsor for Growlers

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers are beyond excited to announce their first ever presenting sponsor in team history. Climax Solar has reached an agreement with the team to present the Growlers 10th season. Both Climax Solar and the Kalamazoo Growlers are using the simple phrase of "Defend for Ten" as the team looks to defend their first ever Northwoods League Championship in the team's 10th season in existence.

The agreement will allow both the Growlers and Climax Solar to provide bigger and better fun and entertainment to the community of Kalamazoo. "We're just super excited about the upcoming season to be partnered with the Growlers to bring different things to the ballpark," said Climax Solar president Todd Heeter. Growlers fans have become accustomed to a fun and unique experience at each and every game. "We're here to help magnify that experience," said Heeter.

Growlers general manager Kevin Timmer also shared his thoughts on the Climax Solar agreement. "We are excited to get the opportunity to have a Presenting Partner for the first time in team history. It couldn't come at a better time either. 2023 marks the Growlers 10th season following our NWL Championship Title. There is a lot of buzz with the team and this partnership will only help fuel the excitement. We look forward to seeing everyone out at the ballpark this summer to help us "'Defend for 10'".

In partnership with Climax Solar, the Growlers have been releasing their promotional schedule over the past week. The entertainment schedule is jam-packed with events and promotions for everyone. View the full promo schedule here to see all the amazing things coming to Homer Stryker Field this summer! Full Promo Schedule

Those interested in purchasing single game tickets can join the Growlers Priority List right now. Those on the list will receive a direct email to buy their tickets on Monday, April 24th. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on May 1st. Fans interested in joining the Priority list so they can buy tickets on Monday can do so using this link. Join the Priority List

The Growlers home opener is May 31st at 11am for Education Day. The Growlers opening night will be Friday, June 2nd with a championship celebration and post-game fireworks.

