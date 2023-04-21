Loggers Add a Pair of Wildcat Hurlers

La Crosse, Wis. - La Crosse Loggers fans have grown accustomed to seeing an Arizona Wildcat in a Logger uniform during the summer and that trend will continue again for the upcoming 2023 season as Logger team officials announced a pair of signings today in Arizona pitchers Kenan Elarton and Tony Pluta.

Right-hander Kenan Elarton is in the midst of his first season at Arizona after enjoying a decorated high school career at Valor Christian High School in Castle Pines, Colo. The 6-4, 215-pound freshman garnered 2022 Perfect Game pre-season All-American and All-Region honors after striking out 61 batters over 44 innings pitched. Elarton has had the opportunity to learn from a big-league mentor for his whole life as his dad, Scott, pitched in the big leagues for ten seasons and logged over 1,000 innings and totaled 56 wins while pitching for four different teams (Houston, Colorado, Cleveland and Kansas City).

Joining Elarton will be fellow Wildcat hurler Tony Pluta, a Palatine, Ill. native. The 5-7, 186-pound hard-throwing righty was a dominant force at St. Viator High School in Illinois, striking out 116 batters over 74.2 innings during his varsity career while sporting a 2.34 ERA. Pluta was tabbed as a 2020 and 2021 Perfect Game pre-season all-American as well as a 2022 pre-season all-American. The rookie pitcher has made five appearances for the Wildcats this spring, striking out six batters with no walks in six innings pitched.

Elarton, Pluta and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2023 campaign on May 29 when they travel north to Eau Claire. The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

