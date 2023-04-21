Bismarck Larks Announce Top Theme Nights for 2023

April 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce top theme nights for Season 7 presented by Farmers Union Insurance.

Harry Potter Night: Friday, June 2

WWE Night: Friday, June 9

Dakota Rattlers Night: Monday, June 26

Elvis Presley Night: Saturday, July 8

Star Wars Night: Friday, July 21

National Underwear Day Game: Saturday, August 5

Jurassic (Ball)Park Night: Saturday, August 12

The Dakota Rattlers theme is a nod to the 1990's team that played in Bismarck, North Dakota. Former front office staff, players and Dakota Rattlers Promotions Director, Dave Gilbertson, will all come back and be in attendance for the Dakota Rattlers throwback night on Monday, June 26.

Fans will be able to learn more information and purchase tickets for Dakota Rattlers night the week of April 24.

Ticket packages for the theme nights will be on sale for a limited time and include a guaranteed specialty item. The packages are available before single-game tickets go on sale on May 8 to the Priority List.

Jurassic (Ball)Park Package go on sale Friday, April 21

Harry Potter Night Package go on sale Tuesday, April 25

Dakota Rattlers Night tickets go on sale Thursday, April 27

Elvis Presley Night Package go on sale Tuesday, May 2

Star Wars NightPackage go on sale Thursday, May 4

National Underwear Day Package go on sale Tuesday, May 16

WWE Night Package go on sale Thursday, May 18

You can guarantee these items and packages when they go on sale for just a limited time before single-game tickets are available.

The theme night that is to be announced will make a splash on Friday, July 28.

The Larks theme night video can be viewed below.

The first firework show of the season will be following the game on Friday, June 2 presented by Memory Fireworks.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fetzer Electric are as follows:

Friday, June 9

Friday, July 7

Friday, July 21

Friday, August 4

The sixth firework night will be immediately following the Northwoods League All-Star Game presented by H.A. Thompson & Sons hosted in Bismarck on Tuesday, August 1. Tickets for the All-Star Game & Home Run Challenge will be available starting on Monday, May 8 to fans who join the single-game ticket priority list.

To get 24-hour early access to single-game tickets before the general public, you can sign up for our Single Game Ticket Priority List.

The Priority list will give you access to our most spectacular games before anyone else, including games like Star Wars Night, Harry Potter Night and all of our Firework Shows. Fans can sign up for the priority list here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/single-game-tickets/

There are less than 110 tickets remaining under the awning for the entire 2023 summer season and all Family Flock Memberships are over 90% sold out. Memberships include free food in the best seats, Larks jersey and more. For memberships, fans can go here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/ticket-options/familymemberships/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.