Clementina Clobbers Mets in Comeback, 6-5

August 27, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the second-straight night, Daytona completed a comeback, as the Tortugas rallied from four down to sink the St. Lucie Mets, 6-5, in front of 1,858 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

With Daytona's victory (30-37, 65-67) - coupled with Clearwater's triumph over Lakeland and Dunedin's doubleheader split with Fort Myers - the Tortugas will enter Wednesday in a virtual tie with the Threshers for the second and final playoff spot in the Florida State League North Division.

Down 5-1 after four-and-a-half frames, the 'Tugas began to chip away in the bottom of the fifth. A single from DH Pabel Manzanero (1-4, 2 R, 2 SO) and a double by LF Drew Mount (2-3, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI) began the rally. Following a strikeout, RF Andy Sugilio (2-4, RBI) hustled out an infield single - scoring Manzanero - to put Daytona within three, 5-2. SS José García (0-3, RBI) proceeded to make it a two-run contest, 5-3, with a sacrifice fly to left.

An inning later, Daytona kept the pedal to the metal. With nobody on and one out, C Hendrik Clementina (4-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) demolished a 3-1 offering off his own headshot on the videoboard in left-centerfield. The solo blast - his team-leading 14th of the year - cut the 'Tugas deficit to one, 5-4.

A walk to 3B Bryant Flete (0-3, R, BB, SO) and a throwing error that enabled Manzanero to reach kept the rally alive with two away. On the first delivery after a pitching change, Mount scalded a liner into the corner in right. Both runners raced around to score on the 23-year-old's double, giving Daytona the lead once again, 6-5.

The Tortugas' bullpen made sure that one-run lead stayed put. RHP Julio Pinto (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 SO) worked himself out of trouble in the seventh - earning his second win of the year - while RHP Dauri Moreta (2.0 IP, 2 SO) retired all six batters he faced to seal the victory and his second save.

Daytona initially squirted out to a 1-0 edge in the bottom of the first on a run-producing knock by Clementina. All five of St. Lucie's (35-31, 67-65) runs came in the top of the fifth on a two-run LF Zach Ashford (4-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI) single, a sacrifice fly from 1B Matt Winaker (1-4, RBI), and a two-RBI double by SS Manny Rodríguez (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI).

RHP Aaron Fossas (5.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB) ran into trouble in the fifth inning for Daytona but took a no-decision on Tuesday. Mets' RHP Luc Rennie (5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, BB, 5 SO) was saddled with his eighth defeat.

