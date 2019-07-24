Clearwater Falls Shy of Bradenton in Series Finale

July 24, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - Despite another strong performance from the pitching staff, the Clearwater Threshers fell to the Bradenton Marauders, 2-1, in the finale of a four-game set at Spectrum Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Philadelphia Phillies affiliate finished the 2019 season 4-8 against the affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kyle Glogoski (1-1) was again sharp early on against a potent Bradenton (55-46, 19-16) offense. The 20-year-old struck out three batters with just two hits allowed through the first two frames. The right-hander ran into trouble in the third with two outs and allowed a triple to Oneil Cruz that scored Lucas Tancas to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Glogoski rebounded by getting Mason Martin to ground out and kept the score 1-0.

The starter tossed five innings of one-run ball with five hits allowed and five strikeouts, despite taking the loss. The native of New Zealand has allowed just three runs over his last three starts.

Clearwater (52-50, 16-20) put pressure on right-hander Brad Case (3-3) with seven hits, but was unable to plate runs against the opposing starting pitcher. The offense struck for two doubles against Case, but finished the contest with 10 runners left on base.

Bradenton added to its lead in the seventh after Glogoski's exit. With Michael Gomez on the mound, Jesse Medrano hit a solo shot to left to push Bradenton's advantage to 2-0. Shea Murray came in for Bradenton and pitched a shutdown seventh after Case exited with six shutout innings.

Duran blasted his sixth home-run of the season, and second of the four-game series, against Murray on the first pitch of the eighth to get the Threshers on board at 2-1.

Murray retired the next three in the eighth to send the game into the final frame. After Zach Warren delivered a scoreless frame for the Threshers, Murray finished off the ninth with a one walk allowed and a strikeout. The Bradenton reliever earned his second save of the year with three innings with two hits allowed and two punchouts.

Clearwater dropped three of the four games in the series with Bradenton and wrapped up their season series with the Pittsburgh Pirates' affiliate. The Threshers went 4-8 against the Marauders with a 2-5 clip at home. Clearwater is also 23-26 against teams from the Florida State League South division in 2019.

The Threshers begin a four-game set with the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Thursday night at Spectrum Field. It is yet to be determined who will get the start for either team in the series opener. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. at threshersbaseball.com.

Taps & Tacos Thursday returns to Spectrum Field for the contest. Fans can enjoy half price on all beverages, and food from the Tijuana Flats cart on the left field concourse.

The Lil Anglers' Kids Club presented by Tampa Bay Times also returns on Thursday night. Designed for children 13 and younger, membership includes admission to and a food voucher for Thursday home games, gifts and special club activities. Only $25 per child per season.

