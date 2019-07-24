Stone Crabs Game Notes - Wed, July 24 vs Jupiter

After splitting a doubleheader on Monday, the Stone Crabs and Jupiter Hammerheads will play another twin-bill at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. LHP Michael Plassmeyer and LHP Cristopher Sanchez are slated to start for Charlotte, against RHP Jordan Holloway and RHP Nick Neidert of the Hammerheads.

Coverage of Wednesday's doubleheader begins at 10:45 a.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

ROMERO LEADS CRABS TO DOUBLEHEADER SPLIT MONDAY

The Stone Crabs earned a doubleheader split Monday, thanks to a brilliant pitching performance from Tommy Romero in Game 2. The right-hander faced the minimum over seven innings to earn his first career shutout, striking out nine and allowing just two hits. Charlotte won the nightcap 1-0 after losing the first game 6-3. After a rainout Tuesday, the Stone Crabs and Hammerheads will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 25-8 to start the second half, by far the best start to a half in franchise history. Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the second best 2nd half record:

1. Bowie 25-7 (.781)

2. Charlotte 25-8 (.758)

3. Erie 22-9 (.710)

4. Clinton 21-9 (.700)

5. Delmarva 21-10 (.677)

Hickory 21-10 (.677)

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 43 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 29-9 1.53 9.0 6.5 2.2

TOMMY T CONCOCTING Ks

After his shutout on Monday, Tommy Romero is now tied for the best ERA (1.77) amongst all full season pitchers in Minor League Baseball, equal with Zac Gallen of New Orleans. Since the All-Star Break, Romero is a perfect 6-0 with a 0.89 ERA. He's held opponents to a .170 average over that time, and now leads the Florida State League in opponents' batting average.

STREAK FOR THE AGES

After losing to the Tarpons 6-4 last Saturday, the Stone Crabs completed the longest winning streak in franchise history:

10 games - July 2-12, 2019

9 games - June 9-20, 2010

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs have held a massive advantage in the running game this season, stealing 17 more bases than every other team in the circuit. They've also shut down the opposition's running game:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 138 184 75.0%

Opponent 61 92 66.3%

JOYS OF JUNE

The Stone Crabs' .667 winning percentage in June matched the second best month in franchise history. After an 16-5 start to July, they will likely threaten the same marks this month:

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

WHO'S HOT?

Joe Ryan ranks third amongst Minor League Baseball in strikeouts (134). He is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in his last four starts, striking out 30 batters in 22 innings (13 H, 4 BB).

Ronaldo Hernandez is hitting .452 with four extra-base hits and 9 RBI over his last 11 games (1.109 OPS), raising his average from .250 to .281.

