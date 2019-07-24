Fire Frogs Host Daytona this Weekend

KISSIMMEE, FL: The Fire Frogs return from a short road trip in Lakeland to take on the rival Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds) for the final time at Osceola County Stadium this season. Get ready to gather at the Pond Thursday-Sunday and get #FIREDUP to take down the 'Tugas in a four-game series.

Thursday, July 25th vs. Daytona Tortugas: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

BOGO slushies and canned beer

Friday, July 26th vs. Daytona Tortugas: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Striker's 3rd Birthday Celebration!

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $2

The first 100 kids 12 & under receive a Striker doll

Mascots from all around the state of Florida will be in attendance to meet with fans

Coqui night! The players will wear their Coqui specialty jerseys

Cuban sandwich with choice of beer for $10

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Saturday, July 27th vs. Daytona Tortugas: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $5

The first 1,000 fans receive a shot glass presented by Holiday Inn celebration

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Sunday, July 28th vs. Daytona Tortugas: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $5

Fans can enjoy margaritas for $5, including our own Fire Rita.

Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15

