Plassmeyer, Smith Lead Stone Crabs to Doubleheader Sweep

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Michael Plassmeyer turned in a complete game in Game 1 and Michael Smith drove in four runs in Game 2 to lead the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a doubleheader sweep of the Jupiter Hammerheads Wednesday at Charlotte Sports Park.

The Stone Crabs (62-39, 27-8) went 98 games without a complete game this season and have now received two in a row. After Tommy Romero turned in a shutout on Monday, Plassmeyer worked all seven inning Wednesday, allowing just one run on five hits.

Charlotte jumped in front early when Wander Franco and Daniel Robertson delivered back-to-back doubles down the left field line to make it 1-0.

Still up by that margin in the second, the Stone Crabs loaded the bases with two walks and an error. After a wild pitch made it 2-0, Robertson drove in another run with a single to right to make it 3-0. Two batters later, Kaleo Johnson plated Franco on a groundout to make it 4-0.

Garrett Whitley led off the third inning with a triple. After two more walks loaded the bases, Franco singled in two runs to make it 6-0. Two batters later, Ronaldo Hernandez lined a base hit to center to cap the rally at 7-0 Charlotte.

Jupiter (38-61, 17-19) starter Jordan Holloway (2-9) was saddled with seven runs (five earned) on seven hits. He walked five and struck out two.

The Stone Crabs wasted no time jumping in front in Game 2 as well. In a scoreless game in the bottom of the first, Franco and Connor Hollis both lashed singles. Two batters later, Michael Smith cranked a three-run home run into the bullpen in right to give Charlotte a 3-0 lead.

With Jupiter down a run in the top of the third, Harrison Dinicola dropped down a bunt singled and then advanced to second on a throwing error. The next batter was Gunnar Schubert, who lined a double to the right field corner to make it 3-1.

Stone Crabs starter Cristopher Sanchez went four innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits. He fanned four and walked one.

Left-hander Trey Cumbie went the final three innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three. Cumbie pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to keep the game at 3-1.

Leading by two in the bottom of the fifth, Hollis drew a one-out walk. With two outs, Smith torched an RBI double to right center to chase home Hollis and extend the lead to 4-1. Moises Gomez followed by lacing a single to center to score Smith and make it 5-1.

The Stone Crabs will now embark on a seven-game road trip, beginning with a four-game set against the Clearwater Threshers at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Joe Ryan (6-2, 1.70) is scheduled to start the opener. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

