Clearwater Comes Back to Down Dunedin in Heated Contest

April 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin, FL - In a back-and-forth battle that included a benches-clearing skirmish, Clearwater got the last laugh and defeated Dunedin 10-7 in comeback fashion on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

The Blue Jays jumped ahead 1-0 with a first-inning RBI from Roque Salinas on a fielders' choice. The Threshers quickly tied the game with a two-out balk that brought Keaton Anthony in from third base in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the second, things took a hotly contested turn. After Ricardo Balogh ripped an RBI double to put Dunedin back in front 2-1, Victor Arias lined an RBI single to right to score Balogh but got caught in a rundown between first and second.

After Arias was tagged out, words and a shove were exchanged, sparking the benches and bullpens to spill onto the field. After a lengthy delay, Arias, Clearwater second baseman Nikau Pouaka-Grego and manager Marty Malloy were ejected.

The Threshers responded with a 2-run third inning to tie the game at three, using RBIs from Pierce Bennett and Anthony. Dunedin bounced back with a two-run inning of their own in the bottom half, thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles from Salinas and Alexis Hernandez, making it 5-3 Jays.

Dunedin starter Fernando Perez worked a 1-2-3 top of the fourth - marking the game's only 1-2-3 frame. In the bottom half, Dunedin scored again, as Yhoangel Aponte scored on a double play to push the lead to 6-3.

Clearwater got two runs back in the fifth, scoring on a wild pitch and RBI ground out to climb back within one, 6-5.

In the fifth, the Jays scored for the fifth straight inning, as Cristian Feliz roped a line-drive homer to center field, pushing the lead to 7-5. Dunedin would eventually load the bases in the inning, but Clearwater reliever Brayden Tucker used two strikeouts to get out of the jam.

Both team's bats went silent until the top of the eighth. After a one-out walk to Luis Caicuto, AJ Shaver launched a game-tying, two-run homer to left field against Eliander Alcalde, knotting the game at seven.

After Dunedin left men on the corners in their half of the eighth, Clearwater did more damage in the ninth. After a single, fielders' choice and a walk, Jordan Viars delivered a go-ahead RBI single to right. Anthony grew the lead with a two-RBI knock, swelling the Threshers' lead to 10-7.

Balogh ripped a one-out double in the bottom of the ninth, but Dunedin's comeback efforts stopped there.

The series, now even at two games apiece, carries on tomorrow night at TD Ballpark with a 6:30 first pitch. The first 500 fans receive a Dunedin Blue Jays golf towel as a part of Tee Time at TD Ballpark. Tickets are available online at DunedinBlueJays.com.

