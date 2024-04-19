Stadium Replica Giveaway, Rumberos de Daytona, and Healthcare Heores Night Highlight Second Homestand

April 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.- The Daytona Tortugas return home with six games beginning Tuesday, April 23 against the St. Lucie Mets, the Florida State League Class-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Among the highlights of the six contests is Copa de la Diversion Night including Gary Yeomans Feel Good Friday spotlight and our Jackie Robinson Ballpark Replica Giveaway presented by Brown and Brown Insurance on Saturday!

The 2024 Tortugas return home on Tuesday, April 23 with Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Progressive Medical Research is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 55-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, April 24, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Little Caesar's. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Wine and Whiskey Wednesday returns , featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting special whiskeys. April's wine sampling of the month includes Gabbiano Prosecco and a Tapestry Red Blend. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light makes its debut on Thursday, April 25 with taco specials including Mojo Pulled Pork Taco and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The Mojo pulled pork includes citrusy/herbie marinade with pickled onions and salsa verde on a flour tortilla. We are also highlighting our local Healthcare Heroes within our community for all the work that they do by showing a healthcare badge at the ticket booths for one (1) complimentary general admission ticket. Additionally, the students and staff of Daytona State can also receive a special ticket discount starting at $7 with the code DSC at checkout for Daytona State College Night. The match up is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 26's contest will see the Rumberos de Daytona return for the first Copa de la Diversion game of the season as well as the first Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, highlighting local non-profits in the Volusia County Area. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as we honor some of our players in a Copa pre-game ceremony. Our City Night Series highlights City of Deltona Night where discounted tickets are available for Deltona residents using the code "DELTONA" at checkout when buying tickets online. Friday night's contest will get underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Saturday, April 27 will continue our Saturday Giveaway Series as we give away a piece of baseball history with a Stadium Replica Giveaway presented by Brown and Brown Insurance for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Be sure to get here early and grab a piece of the Jack to display proudly in your home or office. Plus, your four-legged friends are welcome at The Jack with our second Bark in the Park of the season for an additional $3 pup pass. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, April 28 with Shelldon's Family Fun Day of the season with Shelldon's Family Fun Pack available for families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate. The first 1,000 fans can be sure to grab a 2024 Daytona Tortugas Team Picture Giveaway presented by Image Works. Be sure to show up early, as select members of the Tortugas will be signing pregame autographs. The magic returns to the Jack with Princess and Pirates Night, with meet and greets and photo opportunities behind homeplate and along the riverwalk. After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Tuesday through Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.