Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Friday, April 19 vs Jupiter

April 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels start the second half of their series with the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) at 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium tonight.

Pitching Matchups

Fri - LHP Cesar Lares (0-0, 5.79) vs. LHP Thomas White (0-0, 4.05)

Sat - RHP Charlee Soto (0-0, 2.57) vs. RHP Noble Meyer (0-1, 10.38)

Sun - RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (0-0, 2.00) vs. RHP Jake Brooks (1-0, 0.82)

HOUGHTON CONTINUES TEAR IN 6-5 LOSS

The Mighty Mussels out-hit the Jupiter Hammerheads for the third consecutive night, but also lost for the third consecutive night. Fort Myers battled back from a pair of multi-run deficits, but stranded the tying run on base in the ninth. Maddux Houghton continued his early-season tear, going 3-for-3 with a double, walk and three runs scored.

THIS IS HOUGH WE DO IT!

Mussels' outfielder Maddux Houghton continued his red-hot hitting on Thursday, leading a Mussels' offense that ranks second in the league in batting average. Over his last eight games, the 25-year-old is 10-for-19 with three doubles, triple, homer, three walks and nine RBI. His season OPS now rests at a lofty 1.547.

DEFENSE MATTERS

Faulty defense hurt the Mussels badly in each of the first three games of the series against Jupiter. Fort Myers has committed eight errors in the series, leading to five unearned runs. Fort Myers is now 0-6 in games where they commit 2+ errors.

FLUKY FAILURES?

A quick look at the Mussels' team stats would indicate a strong start to the season. Fort Myers ranks second in the league in batting average and third in ERA. However, shaky defense and a 2-5 record in games decided by two runs or less have led to a 4-8 start.

STINGY STARTERS

The two-run home run hit by Tony Bullard off of Ross Dunn on Wednesday night was the first home run hit against a Mighty Mussels' starting pitcher all season. Fort Myers' starters combined to go 40 consecutive innings without allowing a homer to begin the season.

HERE COME THE HAMMERHEADS!

The Juptier Hammerheads come to Hammond Stadium this week for a six-game series. The Jupiter active roster currently features the top two prospects in the Miami Marlins' organization:

MLB BA ATH

RHP Noble Meyer 1 1 1

LHP Thomas White 2 3 2

OF Kemp Alderman 8 20 14

1B Brock Vrandenburg 16 19 7

OF John Cruz 19 - -

RHP Juan De La Cruz 21 25 -

OF Mark Coley II 22 27 -

LHP Emmett Olson 28 30 -

RHP Nigel Belgrave 29 28 19

SAME COMPLEX, NEW NAME

While the Mussels' home stadium is still named William H. Hammond Stadium, the complex has been re-named the Lee Health Sports Complex. On November 16, the Minnesota Twins and Lee Health announced a 10-year naming right partnership.

PROSPECT PEDIGREE

The Mighty Mussels' active roster currently features five ranked prospects:

MLB BA ATH

RHP Charlee Soto 7 11 12

UT Brandon Winokur 11 16 14

OF Jose Rodriguez 26 21 23

INF Rayne Doncon 30 - -

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2024

Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Friday, April 19 vs Jupiter - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.