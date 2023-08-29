Clarkin and Company Keep Revolution off the Scoreboard in Series Opener

(York, PA) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 2-0 on Tuesday night in the opener of a four-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the third inning against Revolution starting pitcher Andrew Cabezas as Sam Travis plated Ruben Tejada by way of an RBI single to left field after Tejada began the frame reaching base on a fielding error committed by shortstop Trent Giambrone. Long Island made it 2-0 in their favor with a huge insurance run in the ninth as Tejada cracked a run-scoring double to left on the tenth pitch of the at bat thrown by York reliever Emilker Guzman that drove home Scott Kelly after he began the rally being hit by a pitch to begin the inning.

The story of the night was the Flock pitching staff, as starter Ian Clarkin and the relief quartet of Franklin Van Gurp, Jack Anderson, Al Alburquerque, and Jose Jose were able to hold the Revs offense in check limiting the York offense to just five hits allowed while recording the sixth shutout of the season in the process for the pitching staff.

Clarkin (3-3) picked up the win after firing five and two-thirds scoreless innings on just three hits allowed, walking two and striking out six. Cabezas (1-4) was tagged with the loss, allowing an unearned run on four hits in five and one-third innings of work, walking a pair while striking out three.

Carlos Castro and Joe DeCarlo each had a pair of hits in the ballgame, with DeCarlo extending his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games overall. Tejada was hit by a pitch in the fifth to go along with his run-scoring two-base hit as the Long Island infielder has now reached base safely in a team-high 33 straight contests.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their four-game set on Wednesday evening as part of a single admission doubleheader. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games will be slated for seven innings. Fans can follow the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Justin Alintoff (2-1, 4.66) toes the rubber for the Flock in game one against Revolution lefty Nick Raquet (11-7, 3.79), with both starting pitchers in the nightcap yet to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 1, to begin a four-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Chef Hat Rubber Duckies, courtesy of The Hidden Gem Cafe.

It's also a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire meal at The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark following the game. It's a Grand Slam Friday as well, and the sixth inning will be designated as the Grand Slam Inning. If the Ducks fourth batter of the inning launches a home run with the bases loaded, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

