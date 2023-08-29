ALPB Bullpen, August 29, 2023

The Week Ahead: The ALPB has arrived at the final three weeks of the regular season with the majority of clubs having 20 or fewer games remaining... South Division leader High Point opens the week at York while second place Gastonia hosts Spire City... Both the Rockers and Honey Hunters are 8-2 in their last 10 games... North Division leader Lancaster hosts Charleston midweek then travels to Long Island.

Streaking: High Point CF D.J. Burt has reached base in 59 consecutive games which is believed to be a league record... York's Carlos Franco had reached base in 50 straight games in 2022... Spire City's Leobaldo Cabrera has an RBI in seven straight games.

Walk-offs: York's Nellie Rodriguez singled home the winning run as the Revs walked-off Lancaster 5-4 on 8/23... Charleston's Yovan Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th to defeat Spire City 9-8 on 8/24... K.C. Hobson singled to give So. Maryland a 3-2 win over Lexington on 8/25.

Grand Slams: Lancaster's Trayvon Robinson vs. York on 8/24... Luis Curbelo of Gastonia at Long Island 8/24... Long Island's Sam Travis at Staten Island, 8/26.

Milestones: York's 5-4 win over Lancaster on 8/23 clinched the Community Cup in the War of the Roses series with Lancaster... So. Maryland's Craig Dedelow became the first 20-30 player in the ALPB this season and the 10th all-time with 22 homers and 30 stolen bases... High Point's Ben Aklinski earned his way into the 20-20 club with 20 homers and 28 stolen bases... Lancaster's Andretty Cordero, with 97 RBI, is poised to be the first in league history with multiple 100 RBI seasons... High Point's Craig Stem is the 13th player in league history to surpass 600 career innings pitched.

Midweek Marvels: Spire City's Raudy Read put together three straight 3-hit games in going 9-for-15 (.600) vs. Charleston... Telvin Nash hit three homers and drove in seven runs vs. Spire City to move to sixth all-time in Atlantic League homers... Spire City's Eddy Diaz stole four bases vs. Charleston on 8/22... Robert Stock fanned a season-best 13 vs. Gastonia on 8/22... Connor Owings' three-run homer at High Point provided all the runs Lexington needed in a 3-0 win on 8/22... Spire City's Max Povse recorded his first-ever save at any level of professional baseball vs. Charleston on 8/22... Scott Kelly's first hit with Long Island was a double in the ninth vs. Gastonia on 8/22.

Weekend Wonders: Osmy Gregorio had five hits for Lexington vs. So. Maryland on 8/26... Teammate Connor Owings drove in five runs in the same game... Lexington's Aldenis Sanchez hit an inside-the-park homer vs. So. Maryland on 8/27... High Point's Ben Aklinski hit .636 (7-for-11) on the weekend at Spire City with two homers, five runs scored, five RBI, a 1.364 slugging percentage and 2.007 OPS... Jhon Nunez had four doubles for York in the series with Charleston... Nunez and Spire City's Steven Brault led the league with five weekend extra base hits... Gastonia's Graham Spraker converted both of his save opportunities at Lancaster.

Best of the Week: Spire City's Steven Brault hit .571 (12-21) in five games with a pair of home runs and six RBI... So. Maryland's Jimmy Kerrigan drove in nine runs in six contests... Spire City's Eddy Diaz was successful on all six stolen base attempts... Long Island's Robert Stock fanned 20 hitters in 13 innings.

Pitching Plaudits: Christian Capuano held So. Maryland to three hits over six innings in improving to 10-3 on 8/22... Gastonia's Zach Mort improved to 12-2 with a win over Long Island 8/23.

3X25: Spire City is the third club in history with three hitters with 25 or more homers... Leobaldo Cabrera (31), Kole Cottam (25), Jose Marmolejos (25)... The Ghost Hounds join Lexington in 2021 (Courtney Hawkins, 32; Ben Aklinski, 28; and Tilman Pugh, 26) and Nashua in 2000 (Glenn Murray, 28; D.J. Boston, 26; and Jose Malave, 25).

Emergency Starter: In need of a starting pitcher, York turned to local resident Cody Brittain who made his professional debut and left the game after six innings tied 2-2 while the Revs went on to defeat Lancaster 5-4 on 8/23... Brittain is a former college pitcher at USC Upstate.

Odd Stats: Lancaster's Jack Conley leads all ALPB catchers with 27 stolen bases . . . No other catcher in the league has swiped more than three this season... So. Maryland is headed towards leading the league in HBP for a third straight year... The Blue Crabs cleared the century mark in 2021 and '22 and lead the league with 94 this season... So. Maryland is the only franchise to ever get plunked over 100 times in a season.

Best of the Week: Staten Island's Angel Aguilar hit .500 (13-for-26) in seven games last week... High Point's Zander Wiel hit five homers... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson and High Point's Ben Aklinski each drove in 12 run... Charleston's Kit Scheetz and High Point's Craig Stem each went 2-0 and Scheetz had a league-best 18 strikeouts... Lancaster's Mike Adams had a pair of saves.

Longest At-Bat of the Week: Staten Island's Angel Aguilar singled on the 13th pitch he was offered from So Maryland's Spencer Johnston.

3 of a Kind Braxton Lee, So. Maryland

Thomas Dillard, Lexington

Brantley Bell, Long Island

By The Numbers

0

Career professional games played by P Cody Brittain when he was tabbed as an emergency starter by York on 8/23

25

Spire City is just the third club in league history with three players to hit 25 or more homers in a season

27

Stolen bases by Lancaster catcher Jack Conley. No other ALPB catcher has more than three.

94

Times So. Maryland batters have been hit by pitch in 2023, about to become the only team in league history to be hit 100 or more times three straight years

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Aug 29 Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

Long Island at York, 6:30

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45

Wednesday, Aug 30

Long Island at York (DH), 4:00

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45

Thursday, Aug 31

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

Long Island at York, 6:30

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45

Friday, Sept 1

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35

York at High Point, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45

Saturday, Sept 2

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35

York at High Point, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45

Sunday, Sept 3

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35

Spire City at Lexington, 2:05

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 3:35

Staten Island at Charleston, 4:05

York at High Point, 4:05

3 of a Kind (answer) All three played college baseball

at Ole Miss

