Clark Cup Western Conference Final: Waterloo Black Hawks 5, Lincoln Stars 0

April 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks YouTube Video







For the first time this year the Lincoln Stars have been shutout of any points. Goaltender Carter Casey had a #sctop10 worthy save along with Waterloo forward Teddy Townsend's playoff hat trick. #ClarkCup

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.