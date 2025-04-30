Clark Cup Western Conference Final: Waterloo Black Hawks 5, Lincoln Stars 0
April 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Waterloo Black Hawks YouTube Video
For the first time this year the Lincoln Stars have been shutout of any points. Goaltender Carter Casey had a #sctop10 worthy save along with Waterloo forward Teddy Townsend's playoff hat trick. #ClarkCup
Check out the Waterloo Black Hawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025
- Game 3 Goes to Waterloo - Lincoln Stars
- Hawks Go to Townsend (And Casey) - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Zellers Earns Player of the Year Honors - Green Bay Gamblers
- Will Zellers Named USHL Player of the Year - USHL
- Fighting Saints Season Ends with Loss to Lumberjacks - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Jacks Advance to Clark Cup Final. Sweep Dubuque with 3-1 Win - Muskegon Lumberjacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Waterloo Black Hawks Stories
- Hawks Go to Townsend (And Casey)
- Compton on All-USHL Team
- Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview
- Extra Attackers Make It Interesting
- Hawks Have Another Big Night