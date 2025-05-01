Clark Cup Western Conference Final: Waterloo Black Hawks 3, Lincoln Stars 0

May 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

With a 27-save shutout from Carter Casey, the Waterloo Black Hawks punched their ticket to the Clark Cup Final where they will match up against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

