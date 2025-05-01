Waterloo Black Hawks and Muskegon Lumberjacks Advance to Clark Cup Final
May 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
The United States Hockey League (USHL) has the announced dates and times for the best-of-five Clark Cup Final between the Waterloo Black Hawks and Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Game 1: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Friday, May 9, 6:35 p.m. CT
Game 2: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Saturday, May 10, 6:35 p.m. CT
Game 3: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Friday, May 16, 7:10 p.m. ET
Game 4: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Saturday, May 17, 6:10 p.m. ET*
Game 5: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Tuesday, May 20, 6:35 p.m. CT*
*If necessary
