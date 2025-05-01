Waterloo Black Hawks and Muskegon Lumberjacks Advance to Clark Cup Final

May 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has the announced dates and times for the best-of-five Clark Cup Final between the Waterloo Black Hawks and Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Game 1: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Friday, May 9, 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 2: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Saturday, May 10, 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 3: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Friday, May 16, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 4: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Saturday, May 17, 6:10 p.m. ET*

Game 5: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Tuesday, May 20, 6:35 p.m. CT*

*If necessary

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.