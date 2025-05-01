Rocky Russo Named Coach of the Year

Lincoln Stars Head Coach Rocky Russo has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Coach of the Year, the league announced Thursday. He is Lincoln's first Coach of the Year in the USHL Tier-1 era and second in team history.

All end-of-season league awards were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

Russo guided the Stars to the league's best regular-season record in his fourth season in Lincoln. The Stars earned their second Anderson Cup in Tier-1 team history with a 44-15-3-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) mark. In addition to setting a team benchmark for wins in the regular season, the Youngstown, Ohio native steered his squad to a 32-point turnaround from the 2023-24 season when the Stars finished 27-30-3-2 and sixth in the Western Conference. Lincoln set the record for longest winning streak this season with 12 straight wins from Jan. 10 through Feb. 14.

USHL goalie of the year Yan Shostak, forward Jack Pechar, and defenseman Etienne Lessard were named to the All-USHL Teams for the 2024-25 season, and goaltender William Prowse was named to the All-USHL Rookie Team.

