Sports stats



USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks

Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Muskegon Lumberjacks 5, Youngstown Phantoms 3

April 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video


The Lumberjacks advance to the #ClarkCup Conference Finals as they sweep the Phantoms 3-0 in the series. #USHL
Check out the Muskegon Lumberjacks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...

United States Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central