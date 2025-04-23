Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Muskegon Lumberjacks 5, Youngstown Phantoms 3
April 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video
The Lumberjacks advance to the #ClarkCup Conference Finals as they sweep the Phantoms 3-0 in the series. #USHL
Check out the Muskegon Lumberjacks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025
- Clark Cup Conference Finals Set - USHL
- A Win They'll Always Remember - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Lumberjacks Advance to Eastern Conference Finals. Sweep Youngstown with 5-3 Win - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Stars Take on Black Hawks in Western Conference Finals - Lincoln Stars
- Stampede Finish Season with Double Overtime Game 4 - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Saints Clinch Series in Game 4, Advance to Conference Final - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Muskegon Lumberjacks Stories
- Lumberjacks Advance to Eastern Conference Finals. Sweep Youngstown with 5-3 Win
- Special Teams, Special Plays, Special Players: Jacks Take 2-0 Series Lead with 6-2 Win
- Jacks Take Game One in Decisive Fashion. Win 5-3 in Youngstown
- Jacks Face Phantoms in Eastern Conference Semis
- Strong Start Sends Jacks to Second Round. Win 4-1 over Riders in Decisive Game 3