Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Waterloo Black Hawks 7, Tri-City Storm 3

April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo moves on to Round 2 vs Sioux Falls! See highlight goals from Hawkins, Townsend, and more. #USHL

