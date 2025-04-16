Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Sioux City Musketeers 5, Fargo Force 2

April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tate Pritchard and Drake Murray had multi-point games to lead the Musketeers into the Western Conference semifinal vs. the top-seeded Lincoln Stars.

