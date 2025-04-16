Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Sioux City Musketeers 5, Fargo Force 2
April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers YouTube Video
Tate Pritchard and Drake Murray had multi-point games to lead the Musketeers into the Western Conference semifinal vs. the top-seeded Lincoln Stars.
Check out the Sioux City Musketeers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Second Round of Clark Cup Playoffs Is Set - USHL
- Stars to Host Musketeers in Second Round of Clark Cup Playoffs - Lincoln Stars
- Stampede to Host Waterloo Black Hawks in Western Conference Semifinals as Playoff Hockey Returns to the PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls Stampede
- League Partners with Johns Hopkins University to Develop AI-Generated Schedule for 2025-26 Season - USHL
- Hawks Resume Clark Cup Chase on the Road this Weekend - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Jacks Fall 4-3. Riders Force Win Or Go Home Game Three - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Waterloo Uses Trio of Third Period Goals to Seal Game 2 Win over Storm, Black Hawks Sweep Best-Of-Three Western Conference First Round Series - Tri-City Storm
- Hawks Offense Sizzles in Series Clincher - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux City Musketeers Stories
- Season Ticket Holder Postgame Skate this Saturday
- Musketeers Make Blockbuster Swap
- Musketeers Trade Crowder to Chicago
- Musketeers Make Blockbuster Swap
- Musketeers Trade Crowder to Chicago