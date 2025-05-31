CJ Johnson Had High Praise for Jalan McClendon After the Win over the Panthers #UFL @gatorade
May 31, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Houston Roughnecks YouTube Video
#UFL
Check out the Houston Roughnecks Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 31, 2025
- Panthers Fall To Roughnecks, 19-12 - Michigan Panthers
- Skip Holtz Previews Birmingham's Regular Season Finale at Memphis - Birmingham Stallions
- Roughnecks Overcome Panthers in Season Finale, 19-12 - Houston Roughnecks
- St. Louis Defeats D.C. 13-8 - D.C. Defenders
- Battlehawks Claim Victory Over Defenders, 13-8 - St. Louis Battlehawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Roughnecks Stories
- Roughnecks Overcome Panthers in Season Finale, 19-12
- Smith, Payne and Cain Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Roughnecks Surmount Defenders, Closing out Home Series with Win
- Preview: Roughnecks vs. Panthers
- Roughnecks Get Hyped for Saturday's "H-Town Proud" Showdown against the Michigan Panthers