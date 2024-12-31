Citizen of the Year: Mike Nutter

December 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps President Mike Nutter has been honored by The Journal Gazette as the area's 2024 Citizen of the Year.

"Nutter's people-first focus on leadership and giving, his personal and professional commitment to community service and his expertise in customer service have made him a sought-after volunteer and board member," wrote The Journal Gazette Editorial Board. "Those qualities, along with his consistent encouragement for his employees to make Fort Wayne a better place to live, work, and raise a family, are why he's The Journal Gazette's 2024 Citizen of the Year."

"Thank you to The Journal Gazette for this unbelievable recognition," Nutter said. "This is really a testament to the entire TinCaps organization, where I'm blessed to work with so many talented and selfless people. I'm proud to represent the TinCaps and I'm proud to be a member of the Fort Wayne community. As we wrap up 2024 and the 15th anniversary of Parkview Field, I truly believe the best is yet to come downtown and throughout the region."

The Journal Gazette has named a Citizen of the Year annually since 1988. Nutter is the first recipient from the sports industry.

The Northwest Ohio native moved to the Summit City in 1999 to work for the Fort Wayne Wizards (the Minor League Baseball team rebranded in 2009 when moving into Parkview Field). He's been the team's lead executive since 2001. Over the years since, Nutter has made Fort Wayne home with his wife (Beth) and their children (Carson and Katelynn).

Away from the ballpark, Nutter has been an active community member, serving as a volunteer for several non-profit organizations, including Erin's House for Grieving Children, Visit Fort Wayne, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., and Baseball Chapel.

In 2024, the TinCaps won Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY Champion Award for outstanding commitment to charitable service. The 'Caps, High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, also earned this accolade in 2015, while the team received MiLB's Organization of the Year Award in 2016 and Nutter was named MiLB's Executive of the Year in 2022. Over the last decade, the TinCaps are the only MiLB team out of 120 clubs (from Single-A through Triple-A) to have garnered four of these national honors. No other club has received more than two.

Under Nutter's leadership, even after a decade and a half, Parkview Field remains the top-rated ballpark experience for fans in all of MiLB by publications likes Stadium Journey. Despite more rain than usual, the TinCaps averaged 5,590 fans per opening over their 66-game home schedule in 2024, the team's highest average attendance since 2018. Parkview Field's 19 sellout crowds this past season was Fort Wayne's highest number since 2017. For added context, the TinCaps outdrew 13 of 30 Triple-A clubs and 26 of 30 at the Double-A level. So out of MiLB's 120 total teams, the 'Caps ranked 24th in average attendance, Fort Wayne's highest showing since 2016.

April also saw Parkview Field welcome its 7 millionth guest overall, including not only TinCaps games but also special events. That number has already grown rapidly as the ballpark is closing in on 100,000 guests alone at the debut of Parkview Field's Holiday Lights presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and the Lear Corporation. The family-friendly walk-thru experience is continuing through January 4.

Another major highlight of 2024 was Major League Baseball selecting Parkview Field as one of just four sites for the national Home Run Derby X tour. The sold-out event in August featured former MLB All-Stars like Jake Arrieta and Dexter Fowler, plus women's baseball stars and local college baseball standouts.

"Through experience I've learned to be careful making promises about wins and losses on the field," Nutter said. "But one thing I can guarantee for as long as I'm in the position I am is that our entire staff will work relentlessly to continue enhancing the experience for our guests at Parkview Field. We're not going to rest on any laurels and are determined to make 2025 our best year yet."

The TinCaps are scheduled to begin their 2025 Midwest League season at Parkview Field on Friday, April 4 against the Lansing Lugnuts. Tickets are already on sale at TinCaps.com/Tickets.

Honors for the TinCaps in 2024

Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY Champion Award

The Journal Gazette Citizen of the Year: Mike Nutter

High-A Groundskeeper of the Year: Keith Winter

Midwest League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year: Sam Lewis

Northeast Indiana Baseball Association Bob Parker Award: John Nolan

Honors for TinCaps President Mike Nutter

The Journal Gazette Citizen of the Year (2024)

Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year (2022)

Northeast Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction (2019)

Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana Individual of Integrity Award (2016)

Midwest League Executive of the Year (2004, 2009, 2015)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from December 31, 2024

Citizen of the Year: Mike Nutter - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.