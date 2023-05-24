Chukars Start the Season off Strong

BOISE, Idaho - After 255 days since the last regular season Pioneer League game, the Chukars started their 2023 on the road in Boise to take on the Hawks.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Chukars offense exploded in the third. They batted around in the inning, scoring five runs. Matt Rodriguez started the scoring smashing a two run home run over the right field wall to tie the game. Later in the inning, Bryce Brown got his first RBI of the game thanks to a single with the bases loaded. The very next batter, Mark Herron Jr, laced a single that scored another two. By the end of the third inning, Idaho Falls was up 5-2.

The Hawks would tie the game up in the fourth thanks to some timely hitting, but the Chukars answered back on an RBI fielder's choice from Bryce Brown in the 5th. Mark Herron got the next two RBI?s for the Chukars, with a sacrifice fly in the 7th, and an RBI single to give his team some insurance in the 9th.

The Chukars started their season off on the right foot, winning their first game 8-6 in the Highway Rivalry.

The Chukars went through five arms in this game, while the Hawks went through four of their own. Two-way player Tyler Wyatt got the start for Idaho Falls, giving up five earned over three innings of work. Matt Voelker started on the bump for Boise, as he only went 2.2 innings, also giving up five earned runs. Darrien Williams got the win in relief, throwing two innings of shutout baseball. Brian Williams got the save, throwing a perfect ninth inning in the closer role. Mike Peterson got his first loss of the season for Boise.

The Chukars got at least one run off of each pitcher they faced last night, and batted through the lineup five full times. Six of Idaho Falls' nine starters had a multi-hit game, and Mark Herron Jr started his season off with a 4 RBI performance.

The Chukars are still in the state's capital tonight taking on the Hawks in game two.

Notable Performances:

Mark Herron Jr:

2-4, 4RBI

Matt Rodriguez

2-5, 2RBI, R, HR

Bryce Brown

3-5, 2RBI, 2B

Chris Monroe

3-4, 2R, 2B, BB, K

Darrien Williams

2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 2K, W

Jeff Rotz

1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 0K

Brian Williams

1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K, SV

