A Statement About Owlz Opening Day

Thank you to all of our Owlz fans who came out for the first ever Professional sporting event at Future Legends!

The game was postponed in the 4th inning due to a lighting issue behind home plate. We apologize to our fans, our players, and our partners for this inconvenience. Our construction and ownership team are working diligently to fix this issue immediately to provide the best possible experience for our players and for our fans.

A ticket from opening night can be used for free admission to any other single game this season, subject to sellouts. Fans who attended opening day will also be gifted two additional free tickets to use for any game this season.

For fans who attended opening day, stay tuned for a separate ticketing email regarding voucher redemption and additional free tickets.

The game from last night will resume at 2 PM today without fans.

The second game in this series will be played tonight at 5 PM instead of 7 PM. This will be a 7-inning game.

The Owlz games on this Thursday (5/25) and Friday (5/26) and the Hailstorm game on Saturday (5/27) will remain at 7 PM. Please stay tuned on social media for updates!

We appreciate your patience and support as we are getting the kinks out of our new facility. We are promptly working on these changes and are looking forward to creating memorable experiences for our fans for years to come!

